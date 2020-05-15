Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Polaris Industries (PII)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Polaris Industries (NYSE: PII):

5/5/2020 – Polaris Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Polaris Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Polaris Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $66.00 to $81.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Polaris Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Polaris Industries had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $56.00 to $68.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Polaris Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $67.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Polaris Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $58.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Polaris Industries is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Polaris Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Polaris Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Polaris Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $51.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Polaris Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

3/30/2020 – Polaris Industries was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

3/24/2020 – Polaris Industries had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Polaris Industries had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE PII opened at $65.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.00. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Polaris Industries’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth $5,797,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

