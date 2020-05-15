Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Price Down 11.1% After Insider Selling

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)’s share price dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.92, approximately 804,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 767,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Specifically, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $57,180.00. Also, Director Michael M. Scharf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,064 shares in the company, valued at $932,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $999.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $474.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.70 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

