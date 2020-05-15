Redwood Investments LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 105.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,239.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,325.67. The firm has a market cap of $926.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

