Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Express (AXP)

4/30/2020 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $107.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Express' shares have performed better than its industry year to date. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the company is persistently witnessing weakness in spending volumes, which is likely to hurt its full-year operating performance. However a decline in marketing expenses and card member service is likely to aid margins. The company’s suspension of share buyback activity will affect its bottom line. However, a number of strategic initiatives will help it achieve growth and rebound from the current weak market environment. Drained profitability might continue given the adverse operating scenario. Its earnings of $1.98 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.2%, but was down 1.5% year over year. The quarter reflected softness in spending volumes as a result of the COVID-19 impact.”

4/27/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $112.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $135.00 to $120.00.

4/26/2020 – American Express had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2020 – American Express is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $142.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $125.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $140.00 to $96.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – American Express was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/27/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $95.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.50 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $144.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – American Express had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/18/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $148.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – American Express had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $83.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 327.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 171.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

