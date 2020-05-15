Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Express (AXP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of American Express (NYSE: AXP) recently:
- 4/30/2020 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $107.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2020 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Express' shares have performed better than its industry year to date. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the company is persistently witnessing weakness in spending volumes, which is likely to hurt its full-year operating performance. However a decline in marketing expenses and card member service is likely to aid margins. The company’s suspension of share buyback activity will affect its bottom line. However, a number of strategic initiatives will help it achieve growth and rebound from the current weak market environment. Drained profitability might continue given the adverse operating scenario. Its earnings of $1.98 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.2%, but was down 1.5% year over year. The quarter reflected softness in spending volumes as a result of the COVID-19 impact.”
- 4/27/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $112.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $135.00 to $120.00.
- 4/26/2020 – American Express had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2020 – American Express is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $142.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $125.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $140.00 to $96.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2020 – American Express was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 3/27/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $95.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.50 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $144.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2020 – American Express had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 3/18/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $148.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2020 – American Express had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $83.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 327.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 171.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
