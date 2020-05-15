Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.30. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Realogy shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 4,350,001 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RLGY. Compass Point upgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens raised their price target on Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Realogy alerts:

In other news, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $177,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,655 shares in the company, valued at $866,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Silva bought 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 34,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at $15,439,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $440.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). Realogy had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.