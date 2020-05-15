Raymond James Reiterates C$7.50 Price Target for IBI Group (TSE:IBG)

Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on IBI Group (TSE:IBG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

TSE:IBG opened at C$3.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.59 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.98. IBI Group has a 1 year low of C$2.79 and a 1 year high of C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.79, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$91.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.88 million. On average, analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

