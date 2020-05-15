Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Upgraded to Buy by Compass Point

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ RNDB opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $53.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.97. Randolph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 5.57%.

In other news, CEO William M. Parent purchased 6,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $67,479.75. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 945.9% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 195,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 176,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

