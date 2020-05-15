Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Short Interest Update

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of RL stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,375,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,906,000 after purchasing an additional 123,867 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 406,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 65.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 849,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,090,000 after purchasing an additional 335,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 54.0% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,816,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Ralph Lauren from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $123.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $136.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.05.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

