Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Down 3.6% Following Insider Selling

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $182.49 and last traded at $175.98, approximately 1,339,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 565,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.52.

Specifically, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,002,787.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $1,368,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,156.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.59 and its 200-day moving average is $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Quidel’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quidel by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,620,000 after buying an additional 38,726 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,670,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,359,000 after buying an additional 34,390 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,194,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,590,000 after buying an additional 67,434 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Quidel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,034,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,641,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

