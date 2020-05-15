Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Arcosa Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Arcosa in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arcosa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.46%. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

ACA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

ACA opened at $32.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after buying an additional 44,839 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 492.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 38,232 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Arcosa by 3.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Arcosa by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 15,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,808.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

