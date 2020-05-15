Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $40.33 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.