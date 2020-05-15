Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Lowered by Analyst

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

AMADY stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.14. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

