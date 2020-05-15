Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 484 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.79. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

