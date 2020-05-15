Prospect Capital Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 112.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 138.5%.

Shares of PSEC opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.87 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prospect Capital news, COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,352,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,517,584.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Barry acquired 4,610,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $21,992,037.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,431,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,865,955.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,766,468 shares of company stock valued at $55,093,532 in the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSEC. ValuEngine lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Prospect Capital currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.00.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

