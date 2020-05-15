ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.87, but opened at $31.93. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity shares last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 1,444,797 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMD. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity news, CEO George L. Fotiades bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $264,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,187,415.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George L. Fotiades bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,327.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,500 shares of company stock worth $851,035 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.75.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

About ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD)

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

