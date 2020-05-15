PropTech Acquisition Corporation’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 20th (OTCMKTS:PTACU)

PropTech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PTACU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, May 20th. PropTech Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 22nd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

PropTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. PropTech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Get PropTech Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTACU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PropTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PropTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PropTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PropTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PropTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000.

PropTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.