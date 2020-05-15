Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Trading 27.5% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s share price traded up 27.5% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $26.13, 5,288,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 661% from the average session volume of 695,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 8,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $188,711.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,302,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $375,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares in the company, valued at $11,546,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,332 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 223.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98.

Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

