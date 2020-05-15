Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical has a 12-month low of C$0.61 and a 12-month high of C$1.00.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.