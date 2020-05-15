Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day moving average of $120.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

