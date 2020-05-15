Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

