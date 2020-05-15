Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Premier’s FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PINC. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Premier in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Get Premier alerts:

NASDAQ PINC opened at $29.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.21. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.