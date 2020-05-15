Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

APTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. National Securities cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

APTS stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $281.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($3.68). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, insider Joel T. Murphy purchased 25,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel T. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,370 shares of company stock valued at $687,891 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

