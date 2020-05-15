PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE PPG opened at $85.97 on Friday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in PPG Industries by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

