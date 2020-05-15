Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $308,060,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Alphabet by 52.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 642,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,094,000 after acquiring an additional 220,952 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,239.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,325.67. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

