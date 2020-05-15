Piper Sandler Comments on American Financial Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFG. Cfra decreased their target price on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

American Financial Group stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,593,210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,461,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,585,000 after buying an additional 276,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,196,000 after buying an additional 154,734 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,594,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,827,000 after buying an additional 32,034 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,192,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,656,000 after buying an additional 353,802 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

