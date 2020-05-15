Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc (TSE:PL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Desjardins downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as C$4.12 and last traded at C$4.12, with a volume of 268269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.49.

PL has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Renewable presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.36. The stock has a market cap of $215.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$91.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Pinnacle Renewable’s payout ratio is -138.46%.

About Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

