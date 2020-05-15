Pi Financial Analysts Give Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) a C$1.00 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$1.00 price objective on Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of SGI stock opened at C$0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 million and a PE ratio of -5.81. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$1.14.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$36.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Superior Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

