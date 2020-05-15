Pi Financial Analysts Give SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) a C$30.00 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$30.00 price target on SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE SSRM opened at C$26.25 on Monday. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$12.12 and a 12-month high of C$27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.80.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

