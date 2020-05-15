Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 815.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

NYSE PSX opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.