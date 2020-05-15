Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Waters by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Waters by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

NYSE:WAT opened at $180.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.76. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

