Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 231,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 81,678 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Incyte by 109.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 245,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,604,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 9,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $901,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,090 shares of company stock worth $3,236,107. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.

INCY stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

