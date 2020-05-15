Pearl River Capital LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 82.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,594 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,751,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after buying an additional 94,886 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,967,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,651,000 after purchasing an additional 221,505 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.61 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

