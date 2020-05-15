Pearl River Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,652 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 24,165 shares of company stock worth $562,136. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

