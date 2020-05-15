Pearl River Capital LLC Buys New Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVH. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PVH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PVH by 615.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH opened at $41.23 on Friday. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $112.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $77.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised PVH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

