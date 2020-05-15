Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,928 Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 133,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,185 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 320.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 143,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 109,051 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,406,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

TDS opened at $17.25 on Friday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone & Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.