Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 26.1% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 50,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 212,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 26.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 542,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.11 per share, for a total transaction of $22,291,979.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HE opened at $36.43 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

HE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

