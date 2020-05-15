PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Down 6.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) fell 6.1% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PBF Energy traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $9.51, 2,545,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 3,859,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PBF. TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $4,773,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,260,621 shares of company stock worth $10,664,178. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,571,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,481,000. State Street Corp grew its position in PBF Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after buying an additional 876,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after buying an additional 689,666 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

