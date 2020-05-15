Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,051.3% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 186,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 170,474 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 441,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,977.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 95,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 90,496 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.77.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

