Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Given a C$40.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$40.00 price objective on Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland Fuel has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.56.

PKI stock opened at C$33.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55. Parkland Fuel has a 1-year low of C$17.57 and a 1-year high of C$49.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.49). The business had revenue of C$4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Parkland Fuel will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

