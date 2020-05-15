Papp L Roy & Associates Has $9.44 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.7% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 448,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,173 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 73,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $105.91 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

