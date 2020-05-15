PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,528,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,851,000 after purchasing an additional 312,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,879,000 after buying an additional 64,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,036,000 after buying an additional 82,285 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,458,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake purchased 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. Also, Director Robert A. Stine bought 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $198,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 20,740 shares of company stock worth $490,442 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.14.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. Research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

