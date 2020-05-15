Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Trading Down 13% on Disappointing Earnings

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX)’s share price was down 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38, approximately 1,135,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,206,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEIX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEIX. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,772,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 250,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

About Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

