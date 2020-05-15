Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.71. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 2,516,600 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $425.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

