Owens Corning (OC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2020 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $72.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2020 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $75.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Owens Corning had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/19/2020 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

4/17/2020 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Securities from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $66.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

4/14/2020 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/7/2020 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $61.00.

4/6/2020 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $55.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Owens Corning was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $39.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $75.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Owens Corning was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Owens Corning had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

OC opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

