Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Down 5.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday after Argus lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $50.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Owens Corning traded as low as $38.03 and last traded at $38.39, 1,240,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,518,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

