Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 28,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $4,203,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Aegis boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,239.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,325.67. The stock has a market cap of $926.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

