Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,611 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 217,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 73,413 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ORTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.24. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.