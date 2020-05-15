Oppenheimer Weighs in on Pfenex Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfenex in a report issued on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pfenex’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Pfenex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Pfenex from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfenex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

PFNX opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Pfenex has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Pfenex by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfenex by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Pfenex by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfenex by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfenex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

