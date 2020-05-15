Oppenheimer Comments on Recro Pharma Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Recro Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Recro Pharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Recro Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

NASDAQ REPH opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.87. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.30). Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million.

In related news, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $657,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,014.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $3,648,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $3,096,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Recro Pharma by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,676,000 after purchasing an additional 165,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $2,021,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

