Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of ARVN opened at $51.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 171.74%. The company had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $1,498,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,483.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $203,282.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,665,501.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,745 shares of company stock worth $2,389,689 over the last ninety days. 31.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 88.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

